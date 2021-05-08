Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
