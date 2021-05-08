May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.