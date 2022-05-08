La Crosse's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
