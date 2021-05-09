La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
