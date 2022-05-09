This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
