May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.