This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
