This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
