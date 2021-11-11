Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Friday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
