This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
