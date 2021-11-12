Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Overcast. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.