Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 31F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.