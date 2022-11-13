 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

