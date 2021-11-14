La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
