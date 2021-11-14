 Skip to main content
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

