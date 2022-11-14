Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.