Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

