Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.