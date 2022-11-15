This evening in La Crosse: Snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy a…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. There is…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 de…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. I…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain …