For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low near 40F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
