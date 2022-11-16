For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy a…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. There is…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. I…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 de…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain …