Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.