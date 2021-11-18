This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Generally fair. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Friday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 23 degrees is tod…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Tod…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. La Cro…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Part…
This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 deg…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezi…