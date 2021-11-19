Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.