Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Very cold. Low around 10F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.