Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

