This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
