Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

