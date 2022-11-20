 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

