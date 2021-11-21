 Skip to main content
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

