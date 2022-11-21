 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

