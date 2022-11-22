 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

