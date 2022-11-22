This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
