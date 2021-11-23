La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 40F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
