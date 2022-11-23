Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.