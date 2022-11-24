This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 18 degrees is to…
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. The area will see…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Very cold. Low around 10F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, La Crosse people should be prep…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. Saturday's winds …
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just …
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.