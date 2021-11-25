 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News