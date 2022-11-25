 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

