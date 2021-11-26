This evening in La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
