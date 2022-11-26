This evening in La Crosse: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
