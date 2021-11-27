For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
