Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Monday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

