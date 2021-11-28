For the drive home in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
