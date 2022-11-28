This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
