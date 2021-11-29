 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

