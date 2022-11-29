 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

