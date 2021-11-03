This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
