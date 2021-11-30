Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy with drizzle developing later during the night. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
