Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
