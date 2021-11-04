Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.