Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.