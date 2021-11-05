 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

