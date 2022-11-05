Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.