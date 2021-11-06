This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
