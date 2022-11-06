 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

