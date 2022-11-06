La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
