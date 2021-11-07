For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud co…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds co…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the L…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.